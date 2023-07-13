US-NEWS-ENV-ARIZ-GROUNDWATER-5-LA

One of a growing number of developments in Buckeye, Arizona, that depend on groundwater. One of the fastest growing cities in the Phoenix area is Buckeye, which has plans to nearly triple its population by 2030. (Albert Brave Tiger Lee/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Albert Brave Tiger Lee

State officials have closed to the public a meeting set for Thursday to discuss proposals for changing rules and possibly the state law requiring assured, 100-year water supplies for new subdivisions built in urban areas such as Tucson and Phoenix.

The meeting, originally planned to be open to the public, will be of a subcommittee of the State’s Assured Water Supply Committee. Behind closed doors, it will take up dozens of proposals from the committee’s 15 members. The proposals represent the first major opportunity to revise the law and/or the rules since the mid-1990s. Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs wants them to be approved by the end of 2023 by the Governor’s Water Policy Council before going to the Arizona Department of Water Resources and/or the Legislature for full consideration.

