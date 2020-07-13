Arizona residents have more access to some state parks than others this month as State Parks managers exercise their own discretion in how they will remain open.
Since last month, protective face coverings have been required at all Arizona state parks facilities, including ranger stations, restrooms, stores and historic buildings. Social distancing measures are also now being enforced at all parks, with some areas closed to visitors during the pandemic. Some parks, however, have remained open for only limited use.
At all parks, capacity limitations have been implemented, further encouraging visitors to socially distance. At Buckskin Mountain State Park and River Islands State Park, visitors have been limited to the use of boat launch facilities. Meanwhile, visitors to Lake Havasu State Park and Cattail Cove State Park enjoy use of those parks’ campgrounds and beaches.
“Those decisions are made by the park managers and based on what he or she felt would be the best use of the limited capacity of the park,” said Arizona State Parks and Trails Chief of Communications Michelle Thompson.
According to Thompson, all Arizona state parks along the Colorado River have seen a steady flow of visitors.
“Capacity is based on reduced parking spots and on-the-ground management day to day,” Thompson said. “At historic parks, we are limiting the number of people inside to 10.”
Closed facilities throughout Arizona this week included sections of campgrounds at Alamo Lake State Park, group camping areas at Dead Horse Ranch State Park and double campsites at Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area. McFarland State Historic Park and Riordan Mansion State Historic Park remain closed entirely — as does Catalina State Park, due to fire.
For more information about Arizona State Parks and Trails’ response to the coronavirus, visit azstateparks.com/coronavirus.
