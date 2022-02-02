Queens and kings are headed to the London Bridge Resort for a fabulous weekend.
This Saturday, the Arizona Pride Tour comes to Lake Havasu City for a 7 p.m. show with performances from drag queens and drag kings from all over the state. The self-described family-friendly show will be held at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center, and all proceeds from the show will be donated to the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona.
This is the third year the Arizona Pride Tour has run, and logistics manager for the tour Christopher Hall says that this year, the event wanted to extend its reach in the state.
“We wanted to go to rural areas where there is little to no LGBQT resources or representation,” Hall said.
Hall says there has been some negativity from people in the community over the drag show with a few people — even going as far to write the mayor to cancel the show. But Hall says that is a vocal minority and that when he visited Havasu last year, people in the community told him how excited they were for the show.
“They shared with me at times that they were very thankful and very grateful that we are coming,” Hall said.
According to Hall, Saturday’s show has 75 tickets remaining and has sold better than the seven other shows in this tour.
Christina Lancaster, who performs as drag king Justin Deeper-Love, says families can expect positive energy and a diversity of performances at Saturday’s show, including drag veterans like Lancaster alongside some new acts.
“What is wonderful about this (show) is we are able to introduce new entertainers who want to get out there,” Lancaster said.
Danny Jackson, another performer in the show, said in his 10 years of performing drag, it has been amazing to see the impact it has on the young people who come and watch.
“There is a whole plethora of individuals under this umbrella that so many people don’t even know exist,” Jackson said. “Now we have this opportunity to go out and do these shows in communities where the youth can attend.”
The show begins at 7 p.m. Saturday night with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at azprideshow.org.
(1) comment
Sans masks of course.
