Arizona readies for influx of migrants at border

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks to the press about the upcoming end of Title 42 during a news conference at the state Capitol on Monday, in Phoenix.

 Megan Mendoza/The Republic

With Title 42 set to expire this week, eliminating a pandemic-era policy that fast tracked migrant expulsions, Gov. Katie Hobbs vowed to partner with local officials to ease the expected strain on border communities.

“The state of Arizona stands ready to assist our border communities…in any way that we can,” she said, during a Monday press conference about the state’s preparedness in the face of the upcoming policy termination.

(1) comment

Mike Catella

When they cone across the border, have busses ready to take them back. Problem solved.

Report

