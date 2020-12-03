The Arizona Realtors announced its leadership for 2021. The group named its new state and regional association officers at its leadership conference, held virtually last month. Jan Leighton of JD Campbell Realty, Inc. in Peoria is the 2021 President. She takes over for outgoing president Mary Roberts of Destination Havasu.
President elect is Gary Nelson of Realty Executives in Flagstaff, vice president is Eric Gibbs of Realty One Group — Integrity in Tucson, and the treasurer is Shelley Otrowski of Realty One Group — Gateway in Yuma.
Leighton previously served as Arizona Realtors’ 2019 first vice president, and 2008 president of the West Maricopa County Regional Association of Realtors
— Today’s News-Herald
