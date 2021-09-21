The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission specifically warns against reading too much into the congressional and legislative grid maps it approved last week. The commission all-but promises significant changes from these maps, meant only to serve as a constitutionally mandated starting point, and the final maps expected to be approved in December or January.
But with the AIRC set to receive a fresh round of public comments about what the new congressional and legislative districts in Arizona should look like over the next few weeks, it’s worth taking a closer look at these grid map starting points and how they compare to current district layouts.
Once the final maps are approved, they will be put in place for the 2022 elections.
The congressional and legislative grid maps are available to the public at https://redistricting-irc-az.hub.arcgis.com/pages/grid-map. More information about the Arizona Independent Redistricting Committee is available at irc.az.gov/.
Congressional District
Currently, Lake Havasu City sits in Congressional District 4, which is represented by Congressman Paul Gosar (R-Prescott). The district is comprised of all of La Paz County, and most of Mohave County along with most of Yavapai and parts of Yuma, Maricopa, Gila, and Pinal counties. A small swath of northeastern Mohave County, including parts of the Hualapai Reservation and Peach Springs, is not part of District 4.
The new congressional grid map would make Mohave County whole, placing both Mohave and La Paz counties entirely within the same district. That district would also include part of northwestern Maricopa County including the northern portion of Surprise and all of Sun City West with the boundaries stretching east just past Interstate 17 at the northernmost edge of the county.
The grid map does not include any of Yuma, Yavapai, Gila or Pinal counties in the same district as Mohave County.
As presently laid out, that would mean Mohave County would have a new Congressman because Gosar’s home address is in Prescott. That would place Gosar in a district with all of Yavapai, Coconino, Navajo, Apache, Gila, Graham and Greenlee counties, along with most of Cochise County and the northeastern portion of Maricopa County.
Legislative District
Currently Lake Havasu City is located in Arizona’s Legislative District 5 – represented in the State Senate by Sunny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) and in the State House by Reps. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) and Regina Cobb (R-Kingman). The district includes almost all of Mohave County and the entirety of La Paz County.
The legislative grid map, like its congressional counterpart, also makes Mohave County whole by including the Hualapai Reservation and Peach Springs area in the same district as the rest of the county. But Mohave County would be the only complete county in the district with La Paz County split between two districts on the grid map.
Mohave County’s district would include eastern La Paz, including Salome. It would also include part of northwestern Maricopa County, though less of it than the congressional district. The boundary includes Wickenburg and stretches as far east as Wittman, but the boundaries end before reaching larger populations like Sun City West or Surprise.
Most notably, Mohave County’s district would no longer include Parker, Quartzsite, or the Colorado River Indian Tribes. Instead, the eastern portion of La Paz County that boarders the Colorado River is included in a legislative district with all of Yuma County and a portion of western Maricopa County mostly between Interstate 10 and Interstate 8.
SIDEBAR:
AIRC upcoming public meetings
· Held Tuesday in Mesa, satellite locations in Yuma and Window Rock
· Thursday in Scottsdale, noon, with satellite locations in Casa Grande and Sierra Vista
· Saturday in Phoenix, 10 a.m., with satellite location in Prescott
· Wednesday, Sept. 29 in Scottsdale, 4 p.m., with satellite location in Tucson
· Thursday, Oct. 7 in Surprise, 4 p.m., with satellite location in Flagstaff, San Luis and Kayenta
