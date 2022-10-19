Syndication: Arizona Republic

Gov. Doug Ducey answers questions during a news conference in front of a border gap near the Morelos Dam covered by shipping containers on Sept. 8, 2022, near Yuma. Doug Ducey at shipping container border gap in Yuma Sept 8, 2022

 Antranik Tavitian/The Republic

PHOENIX — Arizona has refused the federal government’s demand to take down double-stacked shipping containers it placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it won’t do so until the U.S. moves to construct a permanent barrier instead.

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs dug in its heels in an Oct. 18 letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, saying “the containers will remain in place until specific details regarding construction are provided.” It was signed by Allen Clark, the department’s director.

