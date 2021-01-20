Mohave County reported 513 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths on Wednesday as Arizona remains the worst state in the nation for the rate of new cases.
Of the 513 cases reported locally, 169 involved Lake Havasu City residents. Seven of the county’s 16 reported deaths were Havasu residents.
The deaths involved one person in their 30s, three in their 70s, two in their 80s and one person over 90 years old.
Meanwhile, the county public health department says it expects to announce an increase in the number of local vaccine providers. Health officials are scheduled to make an announcement about vaccinations at a press conference Thursday morning.
In Lake Havasu City, the vaccine has only been available at Havasu Regional Medical Center, North Country Healthcare, Lake Havasu Primary Care, and the Albertsons and Safeway pharamcies, but some residents have complained about difficulty in securing appointments with some providers.
As of Wednesday, Mohave County had administered 5,371 doses of vaccine. It has been allocated 17,700 doses, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Thirty people in the county have received both required doses to complete the vaccination series.
Mohave County’s positivity rate is about 16 percent, placing it among the highest in the state. Yuma and Santa Cruz counties are higher at 20 percent, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
A health expert cited Arizona’s relatively low testing numbers as a contributing factor to the surge.
Only about 15,000 covid-19 tests are being administered each day across the state, a figure that is low considering Arizona is “one of the hotspots in the country if not the world,” said Dr. Joshua LaBaer, director of the Biodesign Institute research center at Arizona State University.
“If we’re raging with that many cases in the state, we should be testing 80,000, 100,000 tests a day to really identify cases and get people isolated,” LaBaer said during a briefing with reporters. “I know some people don’t really want to find out they’re positive because it means they have to stay home for two weeks. That’s how we stop the spread.”
The state Department of Health Services on Wednesday tallied 4,845 additional virus cases and 262 related deaths, bringing Arizona’s totals since the pandemic began to 690,544 cases and 11,528 deaths.
