She has loved representing northwest Arizona at the state legislature for nearly eight years, but Regina Cobb expresses some frustration as she prepares to leave office at the end of this year due to term limits. The Kingman Republican said the divisiveness and polarization of politics has been disappointing.
“These last few years, I’ve got to say the political climate has hardened the way I believe in the system and some of the people that are in office,” Cobb said, noting the unpleasant antics at the end of session earlier this summer. ``My last few days on the floor were difficult, watching people do politically motivated stuff. There was a lot of theater that happened. That’s not the process. That’s not what we’re supposed to be doing. Theater should occur after the session. During session, do your friggin’ job.”
The Kingman Republican said both primary political parties have veered too far left and right, eliminating temperance and civil discourse from the public policy equation.
“It has created such an animosity with people that they just don’t tolerate the common sense people in the middle,” Cobb said. “I’m a common sense Republican...The political climate is hard to take today and the negativity just weighs on you.”
Despite her assessment of the current landscape, Cobb said she won’t rule out a possible bid for public office once again in the future.
“I’m leaving all of the windows open,” Cobb said. “Every time there is an opportunity and I feel that it’s something I can do, I will explore that opportunity.”
Cobb is prohibited from direct legislative lobbying for one year as she exits the legislative body and she’ll continue her work as executive director of the Arizona Dental Association. She said there’s also work left to do given her position as Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and leadership roles on the Joint Legislative Budget Committee and Joint Council on Capital Improvements.
Cobb said there’ve been many lessons learned during her legislative journey.
``Sometimes you don’t know what success is until you fail. So, there’s been some failures all the way through my career, but the successes we’ve had have also been huge,” Cobb said. ``I always had the community in mind and have always been thinking `what would this mean for Mohave County’ and `what would this mean for Kingman.’”
