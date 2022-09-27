Regina Cobb

Regina Cobb

She has loved representing northwest Arizona at the state legislature for nearly eight years, but Regina Cobb expresses some frustration as she prepares to leave office at the end of this year due to term limits. The Kingman Republican said the divisiveness and polarization of politics has been disappointing.

“These last few years, I’ve got to say the political climate has hardened the way I believe in the system and some of the people that are in office,” Cobb said, noting the unpleasant antics at the end of session earlier this summer. ``My last few days on the floor were difficult, watching people do politically motivated stuff. There was a lot of theater that happened. That’s not the process. That’s not what we’re supposed to be doing. Theater should occur after the session. During session, do your friggin’ job.”

