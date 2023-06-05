For two days, unionized reporters across the country, including at Arizona’s largest newspaper, will walk off the job to protest unfair working conditions.

On June 5 and 6, journalists at the Arizona Republic and 24 other newsrooms won’t be covering local governments, sports teams, restaurants and all the other things they typically do in order to send a message to parent company Gannett, the largest newspaper publisher in the country.

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

Hmmmm. No mention of the number of subscribers that have been lost to the far left bias by the AZ Repulsive. I guess that you have to expect that type of "journalism" when you buy a Union newspaper.

