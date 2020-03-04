Democrats have out-raised Republicans at the state level throughout 2019 as the parties gear up for the elections but the Republican Party of Arizona says it’s off to a hot start in 2020 with online donations on the rise, along with the number of people contributing to the party’s coffers.
The AZGOP announced record high online donations in February as Republicans saw a 208 percent increase in its digital fundraising efforts from January, which itself was a record month for online donations at the time.
Republican Party of Arizona Executive Director Greg Safsten said the party has been setting online fundraising records, “month over month,” under Chairwoman Kelli Ward’s leadership.
“As Arizona enjoys an unprecedented level of economic success, Democrats are running hard to the left on a socialist platform of redistributed wealth, government-run healthcare, and raising taxes on the middle class, proving just how out of touch they are with Arizona voters,” Ward said in a press release. “At the same time, support for President Trump, our Republican candidates, and conservative policies is at an all-time high — and one area we’re seeing that enthusiasm manifest itself is in small-dollar donations to organizations like the Republican Party.”
The Republican Party said the average donation amount online was $39 in February, with small donors (under $50) contributing 74 percent of the total.
Additionally, 70 percent of those contributing online in February were first-time donors, according to the press release. AZGOP has been using the conservative political fundraising platform WinRed for its online donations since last fall.
“This is very much grassroots,” Safsten said. “We have dramatically, I mean by hundreds of percent, increased the base of donors to the party. That’s bigger donors and smaller donors.”
While some of the increase is likely attributable to enthusiasm over President Donald Trump’s “Keep America Great” rally in Phoenix on Feb. 19, AZGOP officials said the donations started rolling in even before Trump’s visit to the state was announced with the first week in February bringing in 800 percent more than the first week of January.
Safsten said it is normal for donations to political parties to increase as the election draws near, but said donations have started pouring in to Arizona Republicans a couple months ahead of schedule.
“That timeline has been accelerated dramatically due to the enthusiasm that there is among Republicans to reelect the president,” he said. “I think a big part of it was going into the holiday season we saw the impeachment. Then you have the holidays and people kind of finding their feet again and reengaging after they get back into their routines. That is where we are seeing a huge bump at this point – people getting really active and animated after the impeachment trial.”
Republican officials said online donations are just one area that the party saw growth in February, and the AZGOP plans to announce increasing donation trends in other areas soon.
2019 fundraising numbers
Fundraising numbers are reported to the Arizona Secretary of State quarterly, so no official donation amounts are available for 2020. But in 2019, the Arizona Democratic Party out-raised their Republican counterparts by nearly 350 percent.
According to the Arizona Secretary of State’s website, AZDems raised a total of $1,706,012.10 last year reporting more than $1 million coming from individual contributions, nearly $600,000 from political committees, and almost $100,000 from businesses. During that time the Republican Party of Arizona brought in $489,127.22. AZGOP reported about $135,000 from individuals, $185,000 from political committees, $165,000 from businesses, and another $4,000 in small individual contributions totaling less than $50.
