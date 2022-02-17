A Mohave Valley man was arrested in Needles this week, after San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies contacted him in reference to an alleged burglary.
Deputies arrested Shawn Gates, 30, on charges of burglary Wednesday at a location on the 2100 block of Needles Highway. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released further information in the case.
Gates was booked into the Colorado River Station Jail in Needles, on $25,000 bond. He remained in custody as of Thursday morning, pending an initial court appearance.
