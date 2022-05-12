The pandemic has been difficult for many Lake Havasu City residents, and children have felt that impact as profoundly — or more — than their parents.
The Arizona’s Children Association held an open house at its Lake Havasu City facility on Thursday, where the organization shared information about new emotional and behavioral health services offered for Havasu families and youth. The event received guests from the Association’s state office in Phoenix, Child Safety & Support officials, as well as Arizona Department of Child Safety representatives.
According to ACA Behavioral Health Site Administrator Marissa Quinn, the organization is the only agency specifically qualified to address mental, behavioral or emotional health issues among children.
“We received a $200,000 grant in February from the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation,” Quinn said Thursday. “We’ve used it to expand our individual family therapy and psychological services for children. With the pandemic, we’ve seen an increase in domestic violence issues and children removed from their homes. It’s caused a lot of trauma for kids.”
Before this year, the agency worked with DCS officials while treating child welfare needs in Havasu. Now, Quinn says she’s excited at the opportunity to provide more services to Havasu families who need them.
“I’ve seen a greater need for social work and mental health services in the past five years, in Mohave County and rural areas,” Quinn said. “We’re excited to offer more services. Kids were on our waiting list for mental health services for about six weeks … we were able to help them right away when we opened those services this year.”
According to Quinn, the need for those services in Havasu has increased due to the pandemic. And as children return to the classroom after long months of online coursework, behavioral problems may have grown less manageable among some Havasu children.
The organization now employs three case managers, three respite staff members, a program supervisor and a site administrator. According to Quinn, the organization is now seeking to hire two clinicians.
Tracy Thurston is the Arizona’s Children Association’s chief behavioral health officer for the state. She traveled from Phoenix to attend Thursday’s gathering.
“I think (the Havasu office) provides a wonderful service for the children in their community,” Thurston said. “They’re here to help kids who are struggling with mental health needs, and to help families who are struggling with the process of dealing with those needs. The team here is a terrific team … and they really have a lot to offer the community in Havasu.”
The Arizona’s Children Association has existed since 1912. The organization provides support through counseling and social services, mental health services for children and provides resources and information to families in need of additional services. The organization also maintains a partnership with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, and offers respite services to ease the possible emotional strain on families that may be posed by behavioral health issues.
Clinicians who wish to apply to the organization, or residents who would like more information about the organization can do so at www.arizonaschildren.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.