Members of Arizona’s congressional delegation are deciding largely along partisan lines whether to avail themselves of the early access they’re getting to the new covid-19 vaccine.
Five of the seven Democrats representing Arizona in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate have taken the vaccine, while at least two of the four Republicans in the state’s congressional delegation plan to wait until it will be available to then as non-members of Congress.
U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, along with House Reps. Ruben Gallego, Tom O’Halleran and Greg Stanton, have already gotten their first doses of the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
Congresswoman Debbie Lesko, who recently went into quarantine for the second time due to possible coronavirus exposure, hasn’t yet received the vaccine, but will likely do so the first week of January, according to a spokeswoman.
On the other hand, Congressmen Paul Gosar, Raul Grijalva and David Schweikert say they’re waiting to get their vaccines until it would be available to them as non-members of Congress. Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick wasn’t in Washington, D.C., to schedule a vaccination because she’s been working remotely and voting by proxy to avoid travel, and will instead get her shot once it’s available to her in Arizona, a spokeswoman said.
Gallego, Grijalva, Kelly, Kirkpatrick, O’Halleran, Sinema and Stanton are Democrats. Gosar, Lesko and Schweikert are Republicans.
It is unclear whether Republican Rep. Andy Biggs has received the vaccine. He and his spokesman refused to answer repeated questions about the issue.
Biggs, who has been a fierce critic of restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of covid-19, has not issued any statements or tweeted about whether he’s taken the vaccine or whether he plans to do so.
