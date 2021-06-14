Arizona’s Congressional delegation is making a bipartisan push to allow so-called Downwinders in Mohave County the same opportunities to seek restitution for serious health effects from Cold War era nuclear testing that are already available to many others.
On Friday Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D – Arizona, announced that she introduced the Downwinders Parity Act in the U.S. Senate, co-sponsored by Sen. Mark Kelly, D – Arizona. It is a companion bill to one introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Arizona’s Rep. Paul Gosar, R – Prescott, and Rep. Greg Stanton, D – Phoenix, back in January. Both bills aim to expand the boundaries for those eligible to receive restitution from the federal government under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to all of Mohave County.
Those who lived and worked downwind of nuclear testing facilities have a higher tendency to develop certain cancers, including leukemia, multiple myeloma, lymphoma and more.
Current legislation has been updated multiple times since it was originally passed by Congress in 1979 to expand the list of U.S. citizens who qualify for compensation under the RECA. Eligibility for RECA is limited to people with certain radiation-related cancers and severe illnesses that can prove they were physically present in an “affected area” during the time the nuclear tests were being conducted.
Gosar introduced a similar bill to include Mohave County on the list of affected areas last year, but this year his efforts are being aided by some of his Democratic colleagues from the state. Gosar called the failure to include Mohave County on the list of impacted areas an “injustice.”
On Monday the Tri-City Council — consisting of mayors from Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, and Kingman – sent a letter urging President Joe Biden to support the proposed legislation. The City of Kingman and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors both adopted resolutions supporting the legislation earlier this spring.
On Jan. 27, 1951 the first nuclear weapons test was conducted on a site known as the Nevada Proving Grounds – located about 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas. That is about 110 miles from Mohave County’s boarder. Over the next few years about 100 above-ground nuclear weapons tests were conducted at the Nevada facility – which is operated by the Department of Energy.
In the 1950s, Mohave County looked significantly different than it does today with a population of 5,000 – mostly in the Kingman area.
The letter from the Tri-City Council cites findings from Arizona’s Radiation Regulatory Agency that concluded that in some cases radiation levels in individuals in Mohave County were three times higher than those found in other Arizona counties that are already covered under RECA.
Kelly testified during a subcommittee hearing on the RECA back in March that some Mohave County residents remember seeing mushroom clouds from various mountain overlooks in the county, and some report being asked to wear radiation monitors as children while in school. He said Mohave County’s exclusion from RECA is not supported by science or facts.
“Over the years, Mohave Downwinders have worked hard to compile health records that have revealed an extraordinarily high number of fatal cases of childhood leukemia in the 1950s and 1960s,” Kelly said.
Mohave County District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson said the county’s small population at the time may have played a role in its residents being ignored in the RECA.
“Those people were pretty much overlooked,” he said. “While other areas got help the Kingman area and Mohave County didn’t. That could have been because of the little population we have and not having very good representation at that time. The people who are still alive and where affected by it, obviously the government should take care of them. Hopefully they will get that straightened out.”
Along with adding Mohave County to the geographic areas eligible to apply for restitution, the Downwinder Parity Act would also extend the life of the trust fund used to pay the victims by five years through 2027. If Congress does not act the fund would be eliminated in 2022.
“We are supportive of the legislation,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. “This is an issue that potentially impacts all of Mohave County citizens. To arbitrarily cut it off to not include all of our citizens is just not right. So we are thankful and grateful that our federal delegation is working to correct that.”
