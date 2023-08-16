Apache trout

Apache trout (Oncorhynchus apache) is a species of freshwater fish in the salmon family (family Salmonidae) of order Salmoniformes. It is one of the Pacific trouts.

 Melastmohican - stock.adobe.com

PHOENIX — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (USFWS) Aug. 10 announcement proposing that Apache trout be removed from the federal list of Endangered and Threatened Species is a huge win for fish and wildlife conservation. If delisted, it would be the first native trout species and gamefish to be removed from the list due to conservation efforts.

The Apache trout is Arizona’s state fish and is native exclusively to the streams in and around the White Mountains in the eastern part of the state on Tribal and public lands. It gained protection under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) in 1973, 50 years ago. The current status of Apache trout is a result of the collaborative conservation and threat reduction actions implemented by many entities, including Tribes, federal and state agencies, conservation organizations and private citizens.

