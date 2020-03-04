Arizona’s three public universities are encouraging feedback from residents as officials consider tuition rate hikes for the 2020-21 academic year. The Arizona Board of Regents will review the university presidents’ forthcoming tuition and fee proposals. ABOR is the governing body of Arizona’s public university system, providing policy guidance to Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, University of Arizona and their branch campuses, including ASU Havasu.
While there is no speculation on specific rates at this time, ASU President Michael M. Crow’s statement in April 2019 that he wants to avoid tuition hikes of more than 3 percent a year may be an indicator, at least for that school.
The tuition-setting process in the next few weeks includes a public hearing and tuition workshop that will lead to the ABOR voting on tuition and mandatory fees. The public may send comments via e-mail to the Arizona Board of Regents at tuition@azregents.edu; by regular mail, at 2020 N. Central Ave., Suite 230, Phoenix, AZ 85004.
