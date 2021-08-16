PHOENIX — Arizona schools are free to require students and staff to wear masks on campus, at least for the time being.
But that power may disappear on Sept. 29.
In a ruling Monday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner said the state law banning such mandates approved by the Republican-controlled legislature at the end of June is not yet in effect.
Even with the ruling, Lake Havasu Unified School District has no plans to require masks, Superintendent Rebecca Stone said on Monday.
Monday’s ruling most immediately keeps in place the requirement enacted by the Phoenix Union High School District board earlier this month. Chad Getson, the district superintendent, said the goal was not to defy the state but instead to protect the 32,000 students and staff from covid-19.
But while Warner’s ruling sets no precedents, it gives added strength to similar restrictions imposed by Tucson Unified School District and other districts around the state that have decided, at least for the time being, to require those coming on campus to wear face coverings.
That was emphasized in a statement by Richard Franco, a spokesman for Phoenix Union, who said the ruling is larger than just how it affects his district.
“It has the potential to impact the 1.1 million students who call Arizona’s public schools home, as well as their families and the broader community,’’ he said. “This decision will allow districts across the state to continue to prioritize the health, safety and wellness of their staff, students and families.’’
Several school districts quickly followed suit.
Hours later, officials at Catalina Foothills, citing Monday’s ruling, sent a memo to families saying that, beginning Tuesday, masks will be required of all students, staff, teachers and visitors on all campuses, “regardless of vaccination status.’’
Similar announcements came from the Kyrene Elementary and Tempe Union districts.
But the ruling did not sit well with Gov. Doug Ducey who has actively opposed mask mandates -- and who signed the legislation banning them that Warner said Monday is not enforceable.
“Kids need a stable learning environment,’’ said press aide C.J. Karamargin in a prepared statement.
“Temporary mandates and efforts to flout the law aren’t going to help them,’’ he continued. “Kids should be in school, learning, and their parents should be the ones making decisions.’’
Monday’s ruling, however, is far from the last word on the issue.
Warner emphasized that he is not making any decisions on the merits or even the legality of the law itself, but only its effective date. But the judge did tip his hand, at least a bit, suggesting that he believes that the restriction on mask policies enacted by lawmakers is valid -- or, at least will be when it takes effect.
“Phoenix Union High School District cites no legal authority that this statutes is beyond the legislature’s powers,’’ Warner wrote. “Indeed, Arizona law expressly limits school districts’ authority to policies that are ‘not inconsistent with law.’ ‘’
In fact, the judge refused to dismiss Kolodin’s entire lawsuit, essentially inviting the attorney to return to court if Phoenix Union intends to keep its policy in place.
“We are pleased the judge recognized that the legislature has the authority to prohibit schools from imposing mask mandates,’’ Kolodin said.
Franco, in his statement, did not address what the district intends to do starting Sept. 29.
There is, however, another legal argument which could protect the mask mandates in the future.
In a separate lawsuit, attorney Roopali Desai contends that the anti-mask provision in HB 2898 was unconstitutionally enacted.
Desai, representing a coalition of educators, school boards, child advocates and others is not arguing that a ban on mask requirements, by itself, is illegal.
But what is illegal, she contends, is putting that prohibition into a 231-page bill simply labeled as “appropriating monies; relating to kindergarten through grade twelve budget reconciliation. That Desai said, runs afoul of constitutional requirements that all bills contain but one subject and that the title must reflect what is in each bill.
No date has been set for a hearing on that lawsuit.
