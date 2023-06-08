Tom Horne

Republican Tom Horne appears before the start of a debate against incumbent Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, a Democrat, at the Arizona PBS studios at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in Phoenix on Sept. 14, 2022. Election Tom Horne And Kathy Hoffman Debate 10382033002

 Joel Angel Juarez/The Republic

PHOENIX — The state’s top school official said Thursday a “hotline’’ he set up two months ago has resulted in credible tips about what he calls “critical race theory’’ and unacceptable handling by schools of other controversial issues in Arizona classrooms.

But Tom Horne refused to say how many such reports there were, acknowledging only that there were 30,000 “crank’’ calls. And when pushed for specifics of complaints with possible merit, he could cite only four

