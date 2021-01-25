January would usually be the month Arizona schools would be receiving their report cards, but not this year.
Due to widespread school closures during the coronavirus pandemic, the Arizona Board of Education did not administer statewide assessments for the 2019-2020 school year needed to assign grades. State lawmakers last year approved legislation allowing the Board to instead roll over school grades from the 2018-2019 school year.
In a typical year, state law requires that education officials develop achievement profiles for each Arizona public school and assign schools an A through F letter grade.
What do school report cards tell us?
The letter grades essentially reflect how students perform on standardized AzMerit tests, how test scores compare to the prior year, the school’s graduation rate and the chronic absenteeism rate. Test scores carry the most weight when calculating grades.
The state also collects and reports annual data on discipline, arrests, violent incidents, bullying, per-pupil spending and teacher credentials.
