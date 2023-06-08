Fontes warns Mohave County as officials draft plan for 2024 hand-count

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes speaks at an event in Phoenix on May 31. Fontes recently sent a letter to Mohave County about State Sen. Sonny Borrelli’s request to conduct a hand count of ballots in the 2024 election.

 Joel Angel Juarez/The Republic

Mohave County officials will draft a possible plan to hand-count next year’s elections. But whether that plan will gain traction remains to be seen.\

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli issued a proposal to reduce Mohave County's reliance on electronic voting systems, in favor of hand-counted ballots in the 2024 election. Meanwhile, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes this week warned the Mohave County Board of Supervisors that such a course of action may place the county in legal jeopardy. 

Download PDF Fontes letter
0
4
0
0
3

Tags

(2) comments

Fred Bonner

And some are proud to have voted for this guy, he just continues the lies! Even their own investigation and fake ninja investigation and hand count could not find any evidence of the machines being wrong. Why don't they do something about the fake electors, and attack on all the good people do the big lie!

Report Add Reply
Debra Stevens

Of course he’s crying about it! He can’t win next time if they can’t cheat! They completely botched the last election, and they WILL be held accountable. We won’t stop until the whole thing is recalled!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.