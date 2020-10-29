PHOENIX — Even on weekends, there’s a constant stream of cars that drive through the downtown Phoenix building where one of Maricopa County’s several secure drop boxes allow voters to return their ballots.
Some people get out of their cars and take selfies as they’re dropping off their ballots. They are among over 1.2 million voters whose ballots have already been counted this year, surpassing the overall number of early ballots cast in the 2016 general election.
Voters in this battleground county and state, where a tight Senate race could flip to Democrats, have efficiently — and on a huge scale — used mail voting for years. Roughly 80% of Arizona voters cast their ballots early by mail or by dropping them off in secure boxes.
In some ways, Arizona, like the few other states with long traditions of secure mail voting, was primed for a successful election in the year of the coronavirus, when some voters are afraid of casting ballots in person.
By Wednesday, Maricopa County had processed over 1.2 million ballots, most of which were mail ballots that can be submitted via postal service or dropped off at official locations. The county says 80,000 people have cast early ballots in person. The county began tabulation last week.
Alex Gulotta, Arizona state director for All Voting is Local, a national voting rights group, said this intense of a turnout is good news for Election Day because officials can start processing those early ballots before Nov. 3.
“Elections officials have been doing their part, voters are doing their part, and therefore we’ve started on a path that will have a smooth election. We just need to keep doing it,” Gulotta said.
