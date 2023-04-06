Leo Biasiucci

Leo Biasiucci

PHOENIX – A bill to provide millions of dollars to border law enforcement agencies passed the Arizona Senate Appropriations Committee this week.

House Bill 2704 would create the Exploitation at the Border Fund and designate $43 million to combat border-related crimes such as human trafficking, drug smuggling and illegal immigration. State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) created the bill in light of Gov. Katie Hobbs’ (D) plan on border security, particularly her proposal to defund the Border Strike Force.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.