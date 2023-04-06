PHOENIX – A bill to provide millions of dollars to border law enforcement agencies passed the Arizona Senate Appropriations Committee this week.
House Bill 2704 would create the Exploitation at the Border Fund and designate $43 million to combat border-related crimes such as human trafficking, drug smuggling and illegal immigration. State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) created the bill in light of Gov. Katie Hobbs’ (D) plan on border security, particularly her proposal to defund the Border Strike Force.
Hobbs argued in the executive budget summary that the task force “does not appear to have accomplished its intended purpose.”
“We’re going to take that money and put it towards these border sheriffs who are dealing with human trafficking, sex trafficking, drug smuggling/trafficking and make sure that they are prosecuting everybody involved in those heinous crimes,” Biasiucci explained. “This just provides them that money.”
Sen. Raquel Terán (D-District 26) said there was a “waste of taxpayer’s dollars” and Hobbs’ plan works to address waste.
She used the shipping containers placed along the border as an example of wasted money.
“We all know that the issue at the border is complex, and it’s a federal issue,” Terán said. “I think that we need to use the dollars that we have to invest in Arizona’s communities.”
Hobbs is proposing to allocate the $17.1 million to law enforcement and move strike force members back to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Terán wants the money to be used in communities located at the border.
“We should support the communities at the border, and I’m hoping that’s the direction the governor’s going,” Terán said.
The bill passed committee 6-3.
