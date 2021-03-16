An effort to get the State Lake Improvement Fund back on track has cleared its first hurdle in the State Senate.
Rep. Leo Biasiucci’s, R-Lake Havasu City, bill, HB2077, sailed through the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday – receiving a do pass recommendation on the strength of a 9-1 vote. Only Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, voted against the bill. By making it through the committee, Biasiucci’s bill has now officially progressed further than last year when the same bill was passed unanimously by the House of Representatives but was dropped shortly after reaching the Senate, along with every other bill still in progress, when the 2020 Legislative Session was cut short due to covid.
The bill would provide a one-time payment of $5 million to the Arizona State Parks Board for operating costs with the goal of freeing up SLIF money that Arizona State Parks and Trails currently relies upon to pay its staff. Additionally, the bill stipulates that only 10% of the revenue SLIF produces each year is allowed to be spent on staff salaries. Biasiucci told the committee that change will ensure that 90% of the fund is used to pay for the projects on Arizona waterways that the fund was originally intended for.
Prior to the economic recession in 2008 SLIF had about $30 million in the fund. But those funds were swept into the general fund in 2009 by the State Legislature, which was scrambling to sure up its finances at the time.
According to Arizona State Parks and Trails analysis of the bill, the fund has not been able to replenish itself since then because in 2010 the parks lost access to about $10 million annually from the Heritage Fund that had been used to pay for parks staff. Since 2010 the majority of SLIF money has been spent on administrative and operating costs for the parks.
“So it has been really just money being stolen,” Biasiucci said. “So this bill puts an end to that. This money is meant for things like launch ramps and other park necessities.”
Prior to 2008, Arizona State Parks had been able to make use of SLIF for various projects within the parks along with providing grants to cities, towns and counties for qualifying projects on waterways were gas powered boats are allowed. Such projects include picnic tables, parking areas, safety equipment and more. But no SLIF grants have been issued in several years due to the strain on fund over the last decade.
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy provided testimony via Zoom during the hearing, and noted that SLIF is funded through the portion of the state gas tax estimated to come from boat fuel sales, as well as part of the state’s watercraft registration fee, insinuating that SLIF money should be spent in areas where boaters recreate.
Sheehy told the committee that when grants were available Lake Havasu City used them to purchase various public safety equipment such as boats for the police and fire departments. He also said SLIF has played a big role in making the Arizona side of the lake what it is today.
“It has allowed for responsible development on the Arizona side of Lake Havasu on the Colorado River with campsites, restroom facilities, docks and trails. Conversely in our area, on the California side there is no recreational support or amenities for citizens or visitors,” Sheehy said. “This bill will restore the original intentions to support maintenance and development of water-base recreation across the state and I ask for your support on House Bill 2077.”
HB2077 still needs to be considered by the Senate Rules Committee before it would appear on the Senate floor for a final vote. Biasiucci’s bill sailed through the House of Representatives with a 51-8 vote on January 28.
Arizona State Parks and Trails Legislative Liaison Brittany Hudson told the committee that the parks have taken a neutral stance on the bill.
