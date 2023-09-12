PHOENIX -- Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen announced Monday that the Legislature plans to sue the Biden Administration over the president's declaration of a vast new national monument surrounding much of the Grand Canyon National Park.

House Speaker Ben Toma said he and Petersen agreed to join together to hire attorneys to prepare the lawsuit against the monument designation, which Petersen called a "dictator-style land grab'' and Biden's "tyrannic desires'' to block mining and agriculture. Both are Republicans.

