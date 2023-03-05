Arizona Sheriffs argue local funding is the best way to address border issues

Fernando Quiroz, Yuma resident and director of the AZ-CA Humanitarian Coalition, hands water to migrants and asylum seekers detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Yuma County in July.

 Joel Angel Juarez/The Republic

PHOENIX– Addressing the southern border is always a topic of discussion at the state Legislature, but Arizona sheriffs said that not all issues are special to border communities.

At the House Military Affairs and Public Safety Committee on Monday, several Arizona Sheriffs presented how border issues bleed throughout Arizona, specifically with drugs and human trafficking. They argued that the best way to combat the issues is to give funding to counties so the sheriffs can follow their plans.

