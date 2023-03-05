Arizona Sheriffs argue local funding is the best way to address border issues

PHOENIX– Addressing the southern border is always a topic of discussion at the state Legislature, but Arizona sheriffs said that not all issues are special to border communities.
At the House Military Affairs and Public Safety Committee on Monday, several Arizona Sheriffs presented how border issues bleed throughout Arizona, specifically with drugs and human trafficking. They argued that the best way to combat the issues is to give funding to counties so the sheriffs can follow their plans.
Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) plans to dissolve the Border Strike Force arguing that in the executive budget summary that the task force “does not appear to have accomplished its intended purpose.” The task force was originally implemented by former Gov. Doug Ducey (R), and troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety were assigned to the task force.
Instead, Hobbs proposes moving those troopers and $17.1 million from the task force to the ADPS. Hobbs also proposed allocating $12 million for one-time grants to local law enforcement along the border.
However, sheriffs argue that the $17.1 million should go to county sheriffs and that the $12 million in grants would not support counties hundreds of miles from the border that are also dealing with border issues, such as drugs and human smuggling.
Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes said drugs and trafficking are becoming local public safety “nightmares.” Due to the rise in fentanyl, Rhodes said that counties need to increase their responses but have limited resources to do so.
“It becomes somebody else’s problem somewhere else,” Rhodes said about border impacts.
Sheriffs also clarified that funding needs to be consistent so more deputies can be hired. Departments around the state have struggled with deputy recruitment. According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department website, the department is including a $5,000 sign-on bonus for deputies and detention officers.
“It needs to be ongoing funding,” Rhodes said.
Sheriff’s also explained that since drugs like fentanyl are so mobile, it’s important to have well-funded agencies across Arizona that can work together. With local, state and federal agencies working on a case, Rhodes said they can work together to track down the source and avoid future fentanyl “poisonings.” However, he said local law enforcement needs to be funded since they are their community’s first responders.
“It’s one of the states’ great ills, society’s great ills, at the moment,” Rhodes said about fentanyl.
Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse said the “porous border” is impacting the whole state, including northern Arizona. He said that a task force, regardless of what it’s called, is the best way to address border issues and that the $17 million should be kept at a local level so law enforcement can coordinate with other agencies.
Clouse said funding should first go to protecting the border, but also northern counties to help deal with the by-products of the border. In order to combat the issues, more bodies and consistent funding are needed.
La Paz County Sheriff William Ponce spoke on behalf of rural Arizona and claimed that there are challenges brought by the county bordering with “lawless” California. He hopes that the money could be dispersed to counties to address human trafficking and fentanyl so he can be proactive, not reactive.
“I have an obligation to my citizens,” Ponce said.
