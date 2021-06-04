Visitorship to Arizona State Parks has dipped since hitting a record in 2018-19, but officials are optimistic as the state continues to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.
Parks have remained a popular recreational option since the start of the pandemic despite closures and reduced capacities implemented to deal with covid-19.
The total number of visitors at state parks in Arizona had been slowly increasing for about a decade with roughly 1.8 million visitors in Fiscal Year 2010-11, increasing to a record 3,219,518 in FY 2019. The pandemic appears to have had a bit of an impact on visitation in 2020 and so far in 2021, but in both years state parks have attracted about the same number of people as in 2018.
“During the pandemic, we saw that more people were looking for things to do outside, where it was considered safer and there was more ability for social distancing,” said Arizona State Parks and Trails spokesperson Michelle Thompson. “Our park visitation has remained strong.”
State Parks said it received a total of 2,972,287 visitors during FY2020.
That is about 118,000 fewer than in 2018, but Thompson said the park’s agreement with Boyce Thompson Arboretum expired and was not renewed in 2020 — so State Parks no longer counts the more than 90,000 annual visitors to that arboretum in its total visitation numbers.
Visitation numbers have stayed fairly consistent into Fiscal Year 2020-21, which will come to an end on June 30. From July through April the state parks saw a total of 2,370,233 visitors this year. April was also the best month so far for the state parks, with 323,120 visitors. Thompson said if that trend continues through May and June the state parks could see some big visitor numbers to close out the fiscal year.
As it currently stands, the parks have attracted about 35,000 fewer visitors through the first 10 months this year than they did from July through April in FY2020.
But each park has been affected by the pandemic a little bit differently. Some parks have actually been more popular since the start of the pandemic while others have seen visitor numbers plummet.
The most dramatic decreases have come at the historic parks such as the Colorado River State Historic Park, Fort Verde, McFarland, and Yuma Territorial Prison. Thompson said that all of the historic parks were closed in the early days of the pandemic but even the historic parks are starting to bounce back.
Thompson said McFarland recently reopened in June, leaving Riordan Mansion as the only historic state park still closed in Arizona.
Although the recreational state parks remained open throughout the pandemic, each implemented capacity limits and other safety restrictions until Governor Doug Ducey lifted those requirements this spring. But even with capacity restrictions in place many of the state’s recreational parks were quite popular during the pandemic, with several drawing more visitors in 2020 than during the parks record-setting year in 2019.
Thompson said the state doesn’t make predictions for how many visitors it expects in the future, but said the trend of people heading outdoors and being active seems to have remained after restrictions have been lifted. Which could help make FY 2022 another strong season for state parks in Arizona.
