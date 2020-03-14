The Arizona State Parks remain open for business until further notice.
Arizona State Parks Chief Public Information Officer Michelle Thompson said there have been no talks about shuttering the state parks in Arizona, even as New Mexico announced on Friday that it is immediately closing all overnight camping within the New Mexico State Parks as part of a New Mexico state ban on public gatherings in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Thompson said Arizona State Parks have been getting a few calls to cancel reservations due to the outbreak, but most of the calls following the announcement in New Mexico were to make new reservations.
“Since then we have seen a really big uptick of people calling to make reservations to camp in our parks instead,” Thompson said. “So that may actually end up making up for any of the previous cancellations.”
If Arizona were to close its parks, such a decision would likely come from the governor’s office, Thompson said.
Although there have been no discussions about closing the parks, Thompson said the department is in constant communication with the Department of Health Services and the governor’s office and has taken steps to minimize the risk to employees and guests.
“We are just following everything that Governor (Doug) Ducey and the Department of Health Services has outlined – so making sure to keep surfaces clean, washing hands, we have talked to employees that if they are not feeling well to not come into work, and we have talked to our volunteers as well to make sure they understand that even though they are not employees of the state, they need to follow the same guidelines that we are following,” Thompsons said. “We are just doing a little extra cleaning and disinfecting of work surfaces and common-used surfaces within the parks.”
Thompson said the state parks can provide an outlet for people, especially as other gatherings and events around the state and country are canceled or postponed.
“We will remain open as long as we can,” she said. “It is really good for us to be able to provide the open spaces where people can still enjoy doing something that is not necessarily in a confined space.”
Even though the great outdoors provide an easy opportunity to practice social distancing, Thompson said the parks are encouraging guests to practice the same precautions that they would anywhere else.
“If you are not feeling well, don’t head out to the parks,” she said. “Wash your hands. We have restrooms and facilities at all of our parks, so just make sure that you are taking care of yourself, too.”
