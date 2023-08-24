Seen in Havasu: That's a wrap on early voting

Early voting for the 2022 General Election wrapped up on Friday throughout Arizona with Election Day set for Tuesday. According to a press release on Monday, the Mohave County recorder’s office has sent out 85,000 mail ballots for the general election and has processed more than 28,000 mail ballots. The recorder’s office does not recommend mailing in a ballot at this point, because it may not reach the office by the 7 p.m. deadline on Election Day. Mail ballots can still be dropped off at any polling location on Election Day.

 Michael Zogg /Today’s News-Herald

PHOENIX — The state’s high court has tossed out a bid to void the results of the entire 2022 election.

In a brief order Thursday, a majority of the justices said Scottsdale attorney Ryan Heath was asking them to order Maricopa County to re-do the process it used to verify signatures on early ballot envelopes. And they noted that Heath, representing David Mast and Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby, cited evidence that was introduced earlier this year in a challenge to the election results raised by failed Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake.

