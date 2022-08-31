Karen Fann

Senate President Karen Fann speaks to a crowd of Republicans who believe the 2020 election was rife with fraud after the Senate released results of its “audit,” which found no evidence of fraud.

 Jerod MacDonald-Evoy /Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — State lawmakers are entitled to shield records from public disclosure if they deal in any way with legislative business, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

In a unanimous decision, the justices overturned lower court rulings which concluded that only documents, emails and texts related to actual proposed new laws can legally be kept from public view. Instead, the court said “legislative privilege’’ extends to “any other matters placed within the jurisdiction of the legislature.’’ And that includes a decision to launch an investigation.

