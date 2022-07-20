Mohave County set an all-time high in visitor spending in 2021, following a surge in tourism spending throughout the state.
According to the Arizona Office of Tourism, overnight visitors spent $23.6 billion in Arizona last year, approaching an all-time high set in 2019. According to statewide hospitality metrics, about 40.9 million visitors stayed overnight at Arizona locations throughout 2021. That number may fall short of 2019 visitation, but state tourism officials see those numbers as a sign that Arizona’s popularity – as well as that of Mohave County – is rising.
Mohave County’s previous all-time high in tourism spending occurred in 2019, with $620 million. That number was eclipsed last year, according to Arizona Tourism Director Debbie Johnson, with $767 million spent by visitors. Mohave County ranked fifth in overall visitor spending last year.
“In terms of recovering to, or beyond, the benchmark 2019 visitor spending level, Mohave County’s increase of 19.1% ranks third statewide,” Johnson said.
And according to Johnson, Lake Havasu City played no small part in the county’s surge in popularity. With outdoor recreation opportunities on the water as well as on Havasu’s dusty off-road trails, Havasu has long been a popular tourist destination on the Colorado River. And as of this year, Lake Havasu State Park was the state’s most-visited state park facility.
Johnson said this week that 65% of trips by visitors to Western Arizona counties included outdoor activities in 2021, compared to 48% of all overnight domestic trips throughout the U.S.
“The Lake Havasu area is featured when we promote water recreation, camping, hiking and the outdoors,” Johnson said. “But (local tourism bureau) GoLakeHavasu does an excellent job of promoting the area to visitors, and our role is to support their efforts primarily through our rural marketing co-op program.”
According to Johnson, the Lake Havasu and Parker areas were highlighted throughout National Travel and Tourism Week this May. The venues were promoted through VisitArizona social media channels, as well as the Arizona Office of Tourism’s website.
Statewide, Arizona tourism is the source of more than 167,000 jobs, with $6.9 billion in earnings last year, while creating $3.4 billion in tax revenue.
