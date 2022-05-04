Over the past several months, seven weary travelers have rode on horseback and within a covered wagon on a trek from New Mexico’s high country through the Arizona desert.
The group includes armed services veterans and supporters, who have thus far traveled 738 miles from Cimarron, New Mexico. This week, they will pass through Lake Havasu City on their way to California, as they raise awareness for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Their journey is expected to end at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, in California, later this spring.
They are part of an organization known as Veterans Promise Kept, which advocates for and serves veterans throughout the U.S. The group has made trips across the country in a horse-drawn covered wagon almost every year since 2018 – both to bring attention to veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, and to fulfill a promise made more than 50 years ago.
The Promise
Veterans Promise Kept began with an effort in the mid-1990s by Vietnam War veteran Jesse Morton to fulfill a promise he made to a fellow soldier in 1967.
According to Luke Reinhold, who now leads the effort, Morton and fellow soldier Ray Cropper promised to travel from one U.S. coast to the other in a covered wagon, in honor of “Buffalo soldiers” – all-black regiments that served during the American Civil War, both world wars, and in Vietnam.
Cropper was killed in action the following year.
When Morton returned to the United States at the end of the war, he intended to fulfill his promise. Morton completed one half of the trip in a horse-drawn wagon, when he traveled from St. Louis to Washington D.C. He began the second half of his journey in 2018, at the age of 70, by traveling in his covered wagon from St. Louis to Colorado.
Although Morton may now be too old to complete the journey, Reinhold says, others are now willing to make the trip in his stead.
Life on the trail
“When I came back in 1991 from the first Gulf War, I was pretty messed up,” Reinhold said this week. “I met Jesse, and he said I should come with him. Jesse is too old to travel anymore, but there are a bunch of us now.”
Now Reinhold leads the journey, traversing America’s highways and dust-strewn trails. Their wagon now rolls ever westward, accompanied by outriders on horseback and good companions.
“It can be a little tough,” Reinhold said. “We camp out every night, we cook our meals outside and stay in tents … we take care of our horses, check their hooves, check them for sores, repair our wagon and make any repairs to our canvas cover that we need to make. It’s a lot of work.”
And according to Reinhold, the group is often well-received. When the group arrived in Kingman earlier this week, they sought refuge in Lake Havasu City as a stop on their journey. State trust and federally-controlled lands were unsuitable, due to permitting requirements for their horses, and no area could be found in Havasu where the group’s animals could be housed. But in Havasu Heights, about 14 miles north of Lake Havasu City, the group was welcomed by a local property owner.
Local organizations, such as Veterans United AZ, have already shown their support for Veterans Promise Kept with a donation of meat, vegetables and fruit for the group’s journey.
“We receive so much support from veterans,” Reinhold said. “It’s amazing. Locals stop to talk to us all the time … we invite people to come, hang out and sit with us.”
Beyond the covered wagon
Along the way, Reinhold says the group has helped to get veterans into the U.S. Veterans Administration healthcare system. Veterans Promise Kept has thus far registered 2,860 veterans with the VA to date, Reinhold said this week.
Other members of the group now provide service animals to disabled veterans and first responders. And Rusty Fritts – who joined the group four years ago – provides horse therapy for troubled children and veterans in Missouri.
Fritts is an outrider for the wagon as it continues its journey to California this month, and tends to the group’s four horses.
“I was on a veterans committee in (Lathrop, Missouri) when they came through my home town,” Fritts said. “I spoke to them, and (Reinhold) said I should come. I was 50 years old, I’d never had a vacation. I’m not a veteran myself, but I have a lot of family who are vets. What the group was doing really touched me.”
The group raises awareness for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder through two organizations, including the Bursting Bubbles Foundation and Dogs that Help.
Veteran Promise Kept relies on donations from the organization’s supporters. To donate to the group, or to follow their journey, visit https://veteranspromisekept.com.
