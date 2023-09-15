By Dave Hawkins
The Arizona State Transportation Board held its monthly governing board meeting in Kingman Friday. Board Chairman Gary Knight offered thanks for a dinner reception event conducted Thursday evening.
“It was quite a warm welcome and we got to meet with the elected officials and all of the administration up here that kind of runs Mohave County and Kingman and the City of Bullhead City,” Knight said.
Knight’s comments were echoed by board member Ted Maxwell.
“It was great to see the turnout last night and I tell you what I really appreciated hearing and seeing was your commitment not only to this region but your love of this region and all the work you’re putting into it to make it a better place for everybody involved,” Maxwell said. “With all the passion you have for this community I’d like to encourage you to continue to show up and let us now where you need more support to make Kingman and Mohave County, as a whole, a much better place.”
Arizona Department of Transportation Director Jennifer Toth said she planted professional roots in northwest Arizona long ago.
``We’re very happy to be here,” Toth said. ``I started my career here in Kingman, so it was very exciting for me to be able to come back and be able to spend the week in this area visiting with our employees.”
Bullhead City Mayor Steve D’Amico thanked the board for its support for various local projects and initiatives. He told members he’ll appreciate approval in several months when the board considers Bullhead City’s request to assume maintenance responsibility for State Route 95 where it runs through the city limits.
``What a great thing this is going to be, not only for Bullhead City but for the state,” the Mayor said. ``It’s a win-win for everybody and I just want to thank you in advance for your consideration on that.”
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop expressed concern about a high number of traffic accidents that occur on U.S. 93 intersections north of Kingman at Pierce Ferry Road and at White Hills, where a traffic light has been erected.
“I don’t know what the answer is other than full interchanges at those intersections, and I know that’ll come when Interstate 11 actually becomes a reality, but until then people are getting hurt and people are dying,” Bishop said. ``I would just like to respectfully request that you take another look at these two intersections. There’s got to be something more that we can do.”
Northwest District Administrator Anthony Brozich check listed a number of transportation improvement projects that are planned or underway. They include the extensive SR 95 resurfacing endeavors through both Lake Havasu and Bullhead City and the three Interstate 40 traffic interchanges progressing in Kingman.
Toth also took time to acknowledge various achievements, including that a north Mohave County community has been presented the ADOT airport of the year award for 2023.
“It was presented to the Colorado City municipal airport. ADOT’s aeronautics group cited the northern Arizona airport’s community outreach, new fencing and other upgrades,” she said. ``We’re always proud to announce this annual award which recognizes Arizona airports for their dedication to the community collaboration, responsible management and providing a safe and secure aviation facility.”
The Transportation Board has scheduled its next monthly business meeting in Yuma on Oct. 20.
