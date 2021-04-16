The Arizona Corporation Commission has adopted new rules that prevent utility companies from turning off service during extreme temperatures.
ACC Commissioner Ana Tovar said Thursday the commission adopted all five her amendments to the rules about termination of electric and gas service.
The new rules replace an emergency shutoff moratorium adopted in 2019.
The updated rules now prevent utilities from shutting off electricity between June 1 and Oct. 15 each year, or when the temperature is above 95 degrees.
The rules also require utilities to work with community groups and public health agencies to address issues facing vulnerable populations and propose programs to address heat-related safety concerns.
Additionally, utilities may not shut off service for customers with past-due balances below $300 for electricity and $100 for gas. The utilities are also required to allow one missed payment for customers on payment plans without consequence. Companies must also partner with third-party organizations such as social workers and nonprofits to provide in-person shutoff notification.
"Public safety and health were my top priorities," Tovar said in a news release. "Extreme heat puts the most pressure on those who can least afford to protect themselves. These amendments try to lessen the health risk that results from shutting off electricity during Arizona's extreme summer heat."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.