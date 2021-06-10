Some call it a fee, others a tax, but in a matter of weeks it will all be in the past.
Registering a vehicle in Arizona will get a little cheaper when a controversial $32 charge that was added to vehicle registrations in 2018 disappears at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
The charge was labeled the Highway Safety Fee when the bill was originally passed during the 2018 Legislative Session. The money was meant to be a permanent funding source for the Department of Public Safety, with supporters saying DPS was not being properly funded by the state legislature through the general fund.
During the legislative session the fee was estimated at $18, but by the time it was instituted the cost had risen to $32. That increase led to significant pushback with critics arguing the charge isn’t a fee at all but rather a tax going by a different name.
During the 2019 legislative session Gov. Doug Ducey and the Legislature agreed to eliminate the extra charge by July 1, 2021 – the start of Fiscal Year 2021-22.
Last year Republicans, led by District 5 Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R – Lake Havasu City) attempted to move that date up by a year to eliminate the Highway Safety Fee by July 1, 2020. Biasiucci’s bill passed in the House with a 36-23-1 vote, but was still working its way through the Senate when the 2020 Legislative Session was unexpectedly cut short due to the covid-19 pandemic.
(4) comments
Great news since we pay the registrations on five vehicles!
It was most assuredly a TAX that, as usual, impacted the lower income vehicle owner unfairly.
👍👍. 'Bout time! Yep, should have never happened in the first place.
Why was the fee unfair to lower income owners.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.