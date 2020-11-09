Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says some results from Tuesday’s election “remain unclear” as votes are still being tallied. As of late Monday, there were fewer than 62,000 ballots in Arizona that had not yet been tabulated.
Joe Biden’s lead in the presidential race in Arizona slipped to fewer than 15,000 votes on Monday, and another big dump of numbers should come late Tuesday. The narrowing margin has kept the nation’s political watchers focused on Arizona as President Trump has refused to concede the race to Biden. The Associated Press has projected that Biden claimed enough Electoral College votes to win his bid for the White House, but Trump is keeping a close eye on Arizona and other states as he seeks a court remedy against allegations of voter fraud in states like Arizona.
Trump is mounting legal fights in several states.
The president’s refusal to accept the results means the election disputes could drag for weeks as states certify their tallies or push to mid-December, when the Electoral College is set to vote. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump is “100% within his rights” to question election results, as GOP lawmakers fall in line behind the White House.
The Republican leader’s remarks, his first public comments since Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election, show how reluctant Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill have been to defy the president, even in his defeat.
Most Republicans are refusing to congratulate Biden or declining to push Trump to accept the outcome, even though there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
“Our institutions are actually built for this,” McConnell said as he opened the Senate. “We have the system in place to consider concerns and President Trump is 100% within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options.”
McConnell said the process will play out and “reach its conclusion.”
Republicans are closing the Trump era much the way they started it, by joining the president in shattering civic norms and sowing uncertainty in institutions, now in a way that threatens the nation’s normal transition of power.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he would encourage the president “not to concede.”
With the Senate majority on the line, Republicans don’t dare risk alienating Trump or his supporters ahead of Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.
Congressman Paul Gosar has said in a Twitter post that he rejects the reported returns.
“Any claim Biden has won is illegitimate,’’ he wrote. “We cannot accept the theft of the presidency.’’
And Congressman Andy Biggs said “the Left is assiduously stealing the presidency.’’
“We must not acquiesce to those efforts,’’ he said in his own Twitter post.
In Georgia, where Trump is teetering, both Republican senators are being forced into a Jan. 5 runoff that will determine party control. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler jointly called the their state’s election system an “embarrassment.”
Many Republicans have signaled a December deadline, pointing to the time it took to resolve the disputed 2000 race before Democrat Al Gore conceded to Republican George W. Bush.
McConnell spoke shortly after meeting with Attorney General William Barr at the Capitol. Barr has authorized federal prosecutors across the U.S. to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities, according to a memo to U.S. attorneys obtained by The Associated Press.
“In the end, we want all legal ballots to be counted,” the No. 2 House Republican, Steve Scalise, told AP. “You go back to Bush v. Gore, it was second week of December that it got resolved ... so there’s still questions out there that need to get resolved and that process is playing itself out.”
Meanwhile, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Kiley set a hearing for this coming Thursday on claims by the Trump campaign and the national and state Republican parties that some votes were not recorded. That is based on claims that poll workers misinformed voters about what they should do when the automatic tabulating equipment would not tally their ballots.
Challengers want a review of ballots cast in at polling places in Maricopa County -- and one done with members of the public watching.
But questions remain about whether that’s even a legal option.
Attorneys for the county argued there is no authority for such a recount. And in any event, they said making that request now, after the election -- and after most of the ballots already have been tabulated -- comes too late.
Associated Press does not have the authority to call Biden the president elect. Fake news until the official results are out. That's a fact, Jack :-)
Doesn't matter. Typhoid Donnie has lost - end of discussion.
