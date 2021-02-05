There’s a new development as much of western Arizona opposes recommended transfer of 4th priority Colorado River water to the Phoenix area.
The Arizona Department of Water Resources has roughly doubled the amount of water it recommends to be transferred to quench development thirst in the town of Queen Creek.
After an extensive public hearing and review process, ADWR Director Tom Buschatzke last Sept. decided to support the transfer of 1,078 acre-feet per year from farmland in the Cibola area, south of Lake Havasu City.
Behind the scenes negotiation led to a Jan. 20 decision by Buschatzke to recommend approval of 2,033 acre-feet of water per year.
“We will continue to fight, as we have to watch ourselves along the river,” member Mark Clark told fellow Bullhead City council members Tuesday.
Clark said residents, towns, cities, counties, chambers of commerce and other organizations might be solicited to engage in another round of extensive lobbying against the transfer.
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy called the developments disheartening.
“Obviously it’s disappointing that the Department is taking that direction,” he said, adding that he had reached out personally to the director to state his opposition to the water transfers.
Dist. 5 state representative Regina Cobb has once again introduced previously defeated legislation that would prohibit such transfers.
The issue pits outnumbered rural lawmakers against those who represent the Phoenix area. Clark said the final decision rests with the director of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Patrick Cunningham, the lawyer who represents Mohave County in the water war, said many believe the matter may well be litigated in Court, no matter the eventual verdict by the Bureau.
