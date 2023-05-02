Staphanie Stahl Hamilton

Frame from House hidden camera in member lounge showing Rep. Staphanie Stahl Hamilton taking Bibles from tables and moving them.

 Courtesy

PHOENIX -- Three first-term Republican lawmakers filed a complaint Monday accusing Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton of violating House ethics rules with her admitted action of hiding Bibles.

The complaint says that the Tucson Democrat, on her own, moved Bibles and placed them under seat cushions in the House lounge, “potentially causing Christian members of the House, staff, and guest to unknowingly sit on their own holy text.’’ And the GOP lawmakers said her placement of one in a refrigerator is “disrespectful in the extreme.’’

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.