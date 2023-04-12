The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is set to vote next week on whether to submit a resolution to Arizona lawmakers seeking action on a groundwater protection bill that has been pending in the State Senate since January.
That legislation is SB 1306, submitted by Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) on Jan. 30, and co-sponsored by Havasu Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City). No action has been taken on the bill since its second reading on Jan. 31, in the Arizona senate.
Now Mohave County is joining officials from Coconino, La Paz and Yavapai Counties to call attention to SB 1306 and other legislation that could protect Arizona’s most valuable natural resource.
Under the legislation, as much as $50 million per year from the state lottery fund would be allocated to the Department of Water Resources Local Groundwater Stewardship Fund at the end of each fiscal year - after existing appropriations and deposits from the lottery fund have been made to other state agencies. That $50 million would be used to provide administration, technical support and implementation of water conservation or augmentation efforts by rural counties and municipalities.
Groundwater management in the ‘Wild West’: The bill prescribes the creation of state-designated Groundwater Stewardship Areas that would be overseen by a locally-represented council, nominated by county boards of supervisors and appointed by Arizona’s governor. Members of such councils would be tasked with determining goals for local groundwater; and crafting management plans with possible listed actions to be carried out by local government entities, local water utilities or by the Arizona Department of Water Resources.
“We’ve been working for the past several legislative sessions in the hope of getting a hearing or updating the state’s groundwater code to include rural communities,” said Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter on Wednesday. “Until now, it seems like there have been two Arizonas as far as groundwater legislation is concerned: Major urban areas like Phoenix, and rural areas, where it’s basically the Wild West.”
But Lingenfelter hopes that attitude may change under newly-elected Gov. Katy Hobbs, as the city of Phoenix now finds itself facing groundwater shortages of its own. In January, Gov. Katy Hobbs issued a proclamation to address the need for enhanced groundwater management, while revealing a predicted groundwater deficit for the West Valley within the next 100 years -- An issue which Hobbs said former Gov. Doug Ducey failed to disclose to the Arizona public or legislature during his final term in office.
In January, Hobbs issued an executive order to establish the Governor’s Water Policy Council, and modernize the Arizona Groundwater Management Act.
That may be easier said than done, however. Lingenfelter says that if SB 1306 were to actually receive a hearing or debate in the Arizona senate, it would be a rare occasion for any legislation intended to protect rural groundwater supplies.
“This legislation has always been assigned to the Natural Resources Committee Chair, who has never allowed a hearing or a debate on the topic … I’m working with my associates on the boards of supervisors in Coconino, La Paz and Yavapai Counties to collaborate on the issue, and present all of our resolutions to the new Arizona governor.”
The counties’ proposed resolutions coincide with a gubernatorial proclamation of April as “Water Awareness Month.”
“I think everyone in rural Arizona is frustrated,” Lingenfelter said. “Between Mohave, La Paz, Coconino and Yavapai Counties, there are about 625,000 rural Arizonans. It’s very frustrating when we can’t get the courtesy of a debate or a hearing on the senate floor. We believe this legislation is tailored to retain that very important local voice in groundwater issues, and it’s a great tool for rural communities to work with the state to responsibly manage our groundwater. There’s nothing more important.”
According to the counties’ proposed resolution, water security remains one of the top three issues of concern for rural as well as urban Arizona residents. The resolution says that 73% of likely Arizona voters support the expansion of tools toward balanced, common sense and regionally-specific groundwater regulation in rural Arizona; and 90% of state residents this year have indicated an urgency to provide rural groundwater certainty and security.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve its proposed resolution with Coconino, La Paz and Yavapai Counties, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
