Lawyers for the U.S. Treasury are asking a federal judge to throw out a bid by state Attorney General Mark Brnovich to say Congress can’t tell Arizona it can’t use any of its covid relief dollars to cut taxes for business and individuals.
Stephen Ehrlich, an assistant federal attorney general, said the state has accepted money -- an estimated $4.9 billion -- as its share of the American Rescue Plan Act. And he said the law itself makes it clear that states cannot turn around and use those dollars “to either directly or indirectly offset a reduction in the net tax revenue.’’
Now, he told U.S. District Court Judge Diane Humetewa, Brnovich can’t argue that Congress has no authority to put conditions on the federal dollars. In essence, Ehrlich argued, if a state is uncomfortable with the conditions, it need not take the money.
The legal arguments come on the heels of approval by the Republican-controlled legislature and the signature of Gov. Doug Ducey of $1.9 billion worth of tax cuts.
Drew Ensign, an assistant state attorney general who is handling the case for Brnovich, said he does not believe the state, in approving those changes in tax law, has run afoul of the federal law. But he wants a ruling that the conditions are unconstitutional and, more to the point, the state need not surrender any of the federal aid if the government later decides that the tax cuts are an indirect use of the federal dollars.
The problem with all that, Ehrlich told Humetewa, starts with the fact that there has yet to be a ruling that the state broke the law. And without some actual harm, he said, there’s no basis for her to even consider the state’s claim that the restriction is unconstitutional.
“Arizona does nothing more than guess about how it might be injured,’’ he wrote.
And even if a violation is found, Ehrlich said, Congress has an absolute right to put conditions on federal grants.
Ensign starts with the premise that the provision is unconstitutional. He said what will trigger a refund demand is “ambiguous,’’ leaving states with no clear guidance.
He also called the grants “insidious and coercive,’’ amounting to close to 10% of the state budget. That, Ensign said, effectively made it impossible for Arizona to refuse to accept the cash in the first place, even with the conditions.
“The harm here is that the state’s policymaking apparatus is being commandeered, which happens as long as the state is coerced to enter the program,’’ he wrote. “Even if the state never cut taxes and wholly complied with the mandate, if it did so because of coercion, this would still violate the values inherent in dual sovereignty.’’
Ehrlich did not dispute that there are limits on the authority of Congress over the states.
He noted, though, that the U.S. Supreme Court says the the Constitution says Congress “may, in the exercise of its spending power, condition its grant of funds to the states upon their taking certain actions that Congress could not require them to take.’’
In this case, Ehrlich told Humetewa, the Rescue Plan is a lawful exercise of the constitutional powers of Congress to spend.
“Designed to assist in the nation’s economic recovery during and following a pandemic, the Rescue Plan appropriates nearly $200 billion in new federal funding for the states and the District of Columbia,’’ he said. And Ehrlich said Congress gave states “considerable flexibility to mitigate the fiscal effects of the COVID-19 pandemic’’ as they see fit, within the parameters set by Congress.
Just Wednesday, Ducey allocated $101.1 million in ARPA dollars to launch what he called the Visit Arizona Initiative for campaigns to convince people from other states and countries to visit Arizona.
In making the announcement, the governor said there is a direct link between the pandemic and the loss of thousands of jobs in the tourism industry. He said the state is “making sure employment opportunities continue to grow for hard workers across Arizona.’’
The plan also includes funds to revitalize state parks, money for the Arizona State Fair for marketing and dollars specifically earmarked to upgrade older golf courses in the state.
Gubernatorial press aide C.J. Karamargin said 57 courses are eligible for up to $105,000. He said that Arizona had attracted 2.4 million visitors who came here for golf prior to the pandemic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.