More than 1,100 people remain evacuated from their homes as Arizona fire officials determine if a containment line will hold up in windy conditions. Crews successfully dug a containment line overnight around the brush fire in northern Scottsdale that has burned 3.9 square miles (10 square kilometers) and threatened about 100 homes. Scottsdale officials say 1,145 people remain evacuated. Meanwhile on Wednesday, Arizona officials applied for a federal grant for funding to aid the battle against the Diamond Fire. The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides funding of up to 75% of the eligible costs of fighting a fire. Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management spokesperson Tiffany Davila says the cause of the fire is under investigation.