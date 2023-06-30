Syndication: Arizona Republic

Attorney General Kris Mayes announces actions that Arizona is taking to stop fraud against the Medicaid system and exploitation of AHCCCS members during a news conference at the Arizona state Capitol in Phoenix on May 16, 2023.

 Rob Schumacher/The Republic

PHOENIX — She won’t use the word “decriminalization’’ to describe the fact she won’t ever prosecute any doctor who performs abortion.

But in an extensive interview with Capitol Media Services, Attorney General Kris Mayes acknowledged that a new executive order by Gov. Hobbs gives her — and her alone — total say over enforcement of all criminal laws that govern the procedure. County attorneys are stripped of their ability to decide whether to bring charges.

