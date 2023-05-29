Angels on Patrol aids police in helping crime victims

A former Phoenix television journalist announced her candidacy has announced her candidacy for the congressional seat currently held by seven-term Republican Rep. David Schweikert. Marlene Galen Woods joins at least four other candidates in the Democratic primary race in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, which covers parts of Phoenix, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills and Cave Creek. It’s the first run for public office for Woods, who was married to former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods until his death in 2021. Woods says she’s seeking the seat because of what she describes as an assault on various freedoms by the Republican Party. She’s running on a platform favoring stricter gun regulations, providing access to abortion and standing up to election deniers.