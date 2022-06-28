Authorities say firefighters have rescued eight hikers off Phoenix’s Camelback Mountain who were suffering from heat-related issues in triple-digit weather. They say a 50-year-old woman, a 42-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were assisted off the Echo Canyon trail Thursday and taken by ambulance to hospitals, but all were listed in stable condition. The other five were taken off the mountain by a rescue helicopter or a big wheel basket. City fire department officials say the hikers were mostly from out of state and part of a women’s retreat. AZFamily.com reports they were filming a reality TV show. Each hiker only had a small bottle of water.