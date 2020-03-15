The Democratic Presidential Preference election will be held Tuesday in Arizona come rain, shine, or pandemic.
Even as measures are taken throughout the state and country to limit events and large gatherings in response to an ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the democratic process marches on.
“Elections don’t get canceled,” said Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert. “If you look historically, with Hurricane Andrew, they held elections about a month after that place was devastated. They just recently had tornadoes about a week ago in Tennessee. We are still heading strong ahead for Tuesday and hopefully it all works out OK.”
There have been no cases of COVID-19 reported in Mohave County, and many event seem to be moving ahead as planned in Lake Havasu City. But health officials are advising anyone who feels sick to stay home.
That prospect is particularly difficult in the case of an election, where voters will not have another chance to make their voice heard. But safety should still come first.
Tempert said ideally anyone who isn’t feeling well will have already requested an early ballot. In that case, voters can fill out their ballots and have someone bring it to a polling location to drop it off for them.
Otherwise, Tempert said he doesn’t expect the polls to be especially packed on Tuesday, noting that there are 22,000 registered Democrats in the county, 12,000 of which have been sent an early ballot and 7,000 of which have already returned their ballots.
“It should be a quick in and out,” Tempert said. “You really just have to check in, which takes but a few minutes if you have proper identification, and they are handed a ballot with one issue on it. They fill in their dot, walk over, drop it in the box and leave. So they don’t have to spend any great amount of time there.”
But voters should still exercise caution if they have doubts.
“If they are not feeling well I don’t want to say, ‘Well come in and make others sick,’” Tempert said. “Just use your best judgement. Use the same judgement you would if you were going to Walmart or any other place.”
What to know
Tuesday’s presidential preference election is for registered Democrats only.
“If you are not a registered Democrat, please don’t show up,” Tempert said. “If you are an independent this is not an open primary, so if you show up there isn’t going to be anything for you. It is only for registered Democrats.”
Anyone who is unsure of their official party affiliation can check their registration status online at my.arizona.vote. The website also includes information on polling locations and early voting.
The polls will be open in Mohave County from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. In order to receive a ballot, voters must present a photo ID such as an Arizona driver’s license.
For more information visit mohavecounty.us. The elections department can be reached at 928-753-0733. The Mohave County Recorder’s Office is available at 928-753-0733.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.