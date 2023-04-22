tamales

A bill legalizing the sale of home-cooked tamales, pupusas and empanadas was vetoed by Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Imagn

PHOENIX — It looks like the street corner and parking lot sale of tamales is going to remain illegal, at least for the time being.

Senate Democrats put out a statement late Friday saying they will not provide the necessary votes to override the veto by Gov. Katie Hobbs of HB 2509.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.