Rent control effort

Arizona Democrats are hoping to gain traction on rent control bills in the Legislature.

 Cronkite News

Democratic lawmakers in the Arizona House of Representatives are looking to pass a suite of housing bills that aim to help renters weather the ongoing housing crisis, but their proposals have detractors in the state’s powerful landlord lobby.

Four bills proposed by Rep. Analisa Ortiz and another by Rep. Judy Schwiebert would get rid of Arizona’s statewide ban on rent control, give more power to tenants, prevent landlords from discriminating against people who receive housing assistance and implement a cap on rental increases across the state.

