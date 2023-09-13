How hot is Phoenix? Amid the hottest summer ever measured, the sizzling desert city set yet another record Saturday when temperatures topped 110 degrees. It was the 54th day this year that the official reading at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport made the mark. The previous record of 53 days was set in 2020. The National Weather Service says the streak could reach 55 days with temperatures forecast at 111 degrees on Sunday. It's expected to reach just 106 on Monday. Meteorologist Matt Salerno says Phoenix has experienced its hottest three months since record-keeping began in 1895. That's included the hottest July on record and the second-hottest August.