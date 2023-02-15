PHOENIX – A proposed Arizona House of Representatives bill would remove individuals from the active early voting list if they fail to vote in a full election cycle consisting of one primary and one general election.
Introduced by Majority Leader Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R–Lake Havasu City), the bill aims to clean up voter rolls more consistently and ensure ballots are sent to the correct address.
The bill passed the House Municipal Oversight and Elections Committee 6-4 on party lines, a Republican majority, on Feb. 8.
Prior to an individual being booted off the early voting list, the person would be sent a notice from their county recorder’s office to ensure they still live at the listed address and if they still want to receive a ballot.
If a voter does live at the address and wants to continue receiving a ballot then they can send the notice back with the request to keep sending an early ballot to them.
“This does not remove you from the voter rolls at all,” Biasiucci said. “All this is saying is that if you missed primary and general in the early mail-in ballot, you will get a notice.”
The proposed bill would be an update of Senate Bill 1485, passed last session, which removes people from the early voting list when an individual does not vote for two consecutive election cycles. House Bill 2415 would begin after the 2024 elections if passed.
“This bill is moving that forward,” Biasiucci said. “If you miss a primary and a general election we are then going to send the notice instead of waiting for another primary and general (election).”
Biasiucci explained that individuals would not be removed from the voter list, just the early voting list if they fail to respond to the notice.
While primaries tend to see less voter turnout, a person would need to not vote via early ballot for both primary and general elections.
“You can still vote in person, you can still vote as you normally do, we just need a way to clean up our voter rolls desperately,” Biasiucci said.
Concerns over independent voters arose during the committee process since many unaffiliated or independents do not vote in the primaries, or have to request a ballot if they want to vote in a primary.
However, Biasiucci said that’s why the bill would need an individual to miss a primary and general election before a notice is sent.
“We’re then asking they have a different set of rules because for everyone else we’re allowed to miss one and they have a shortened time frame they can miss,” Rep. Laura Terech (D-District 4) said. “That just seems inequitable for our independent voters.”
When asked if the bill is taking away the voters right to vote, Biasiucci said it would take away the right if the individual was removed from the voter roll all together or wasn’t sent a notice. However, the bill just applies to mail-in ballots and the individual is removed if they do not reply to the notice.
“If somebody doesn’t want to vote it doesn’t mean we should take them off the voter rolls, this just streamlines to make sure that we’re constantly keeping up with people moving,” Biasiucci said.
