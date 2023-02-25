Two counts of aggravated assault were added to the first-degree murder complaint against an Arizona rancher suspected of killing a Mexican man on his land. The Tuesday filing in Santa Cruz County Justice Court in the border city of Nogales, Arizona, was the first public mention of the possibility other people may have been hurt in the Jan. 30 shooting. The new counts come on the eve of a preliminary hearing for 73-year-old rancher George Alan Kelly. His attorney says he did not fatally shoot the man who died, but he acknowledges he earlier fired warning shots at smugglers carrying AK-47 rifles.