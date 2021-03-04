The Arizona Department of Education won’t act on a request from a Republican state lawmaker to take funding away from a Phoenix school district that serves low-income students because it adopted curriculum from “The 1619 Project,” which examines the legacy slavery in the U.S.
In a Feb. 25 letter to state Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, Rep. John Fillmore, R-Apache Junction, asked the education department to withhold 10% of state funding from Balsz Elementary School District because its 1619 Project curriculum violates a state law that prohibits courses that “promote resentment toward a race or class of people” and “advocate ethnic solidarity instead of the treatment of pupils as individuals.”
That law is part of the so-called ethnic studies ban, a state law created in 2010 to punish a Tucson school district for its popular Mexican-American Studies program that Republican lawmakers said villainized white people.In 2017, a federal judge said that law was motivated by racism.
The 1619 Project, launched in 2019 by The New York Times Magazine to mark the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first African slaves to what later became the U.S., frames the enslavement of Africans and their descendents as a foundational event in the country’s history.
Last year, Balsz became the first school district in the state to pilot a curriculum sourced from The 1619 Project.
The project’s creator, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, earned a Pulitzer Prize in 2020 for “a sweeping, provocative and personal essay for the ground-breaking 1619 Project, which seeks to place the enslavement of Africans at the center of America’s story, prompting public conversation about the nation’s founding and evolution.”
In his letter to Hoffman, Fillmore said that essay “is based on a divisive and disputed version of alt-history that encourages an ‘us’ versus ‘them’ mentality.”
Hoffman declined Fillmore’s request.
In a March 1 letter responding to Fillmore, Hoffman said a federal court order from 2017 prevents ADE from acting on the law the Republican legislator cited.
“A federal court found that the law was enacted with discriminatory intent and found it unconstitutional,” Hoffman said.
Last week in a Black History Month newsletter, ADE’s Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, which Hoffman established shortly after taking office in 2019, recommended The 1619 Project’s podcast series as a resource for educators to “continue centering Black History throughout the year.”
